Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Caldwell’s Pantera Market expands to Nampa (access required)

Caldwell’s Pantera Market expands to Nampa (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 25, 2017 0

Pantera Market will open its third Canyon County Mexican grocery store in Nampa in December. Senen Aguilar Campos, known by his childhood nickname Pantera, owns all three buildings that in a nine-year evolution started with leased space in Ontario and then Caldwell. Aguilar’s two stores now are in Caldwell, but Nampa shoppers at Pantera had asked him ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo