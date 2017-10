Justin Dusseau has been appointed captain of the Police Services Bureau for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He will be in charge of patrol lieutenants, sergeants, and deputies, personal crime and property crime detectives.

Dusseau has been with the ACSO since 1988, shortly after he finished a six-year stint in the U.S. Navy. Since then he has worked a patrol deputy, a school resource officer, detective, lieutenant in the criminal investigation division, and chief of police in Kuna.