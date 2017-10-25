The Allstate Foundation grants $10k to Women’s and Children’s Alliance

The Allstate Foundation awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance a grant on Oct. 19 for $10,000 to support financial literacy education.

The WCA is the lead agency for Treasure Valley Economic Action Program, which began in 2010 as a collaborative effort of six valley agencies. The financial literacy curriculum empowers women to achieve economic self-sufficiency through personal financial and money management education. More than 1,380 women have participated in the classes and 1,188 have graduated.