The Allstate Foundation grants $10k to Women’s and Children’s Alliance

By: IBR Staff October 25, 2017 0

WCA’s Bev La Chance and Debora DeSousa celebrate receipt of the $10,000 grant for financial education from the Allstate Foundation. Photo courtesy of Chris Davis.

The Allstate Foundation awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance a grant on Oct. 19 for $10,000 to support financial literacy education.

The WCA is the lead agency for Treasure Valley Economic Action Program, which began in 2010 as a collaborative effort of six valley agencies. The financial literacy curriculum empowers women to achieve economic self-sufficiency through personal financial and money management education. More than 1,380 women have participated in the classes and 1,188 have graduated.

 

