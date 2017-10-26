Rick Naerebout appointed CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association

Rick Naerebout has been appointed CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Inc. and IDEAL, Inc. Naerebout has served on other roles with IDA for the past 15 years, and has been instrumental in establishing IDA Consulting to meet the changing needs of dairy producers throughout the state.

As CEO, Naerebout will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of IDA, IDEAL and IDA Consulting Services. His father, Bob Naerebout, has served as the groups’ executive director and will be the lead in government affairs.

For the first 12 of his years assisting with administrative functions of the IDA, Rick Naerebout also managed a local milk marketing cooperative, Independent Milk Producers. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm in McBain, Michigan and attended College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.