St. Luke’s FitOne 5K, 10K and half marathon raised $93,000 for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. More than 10,000 people people took part in the fitness event Sept. 23.

Of the money raised at this year’s event, $25,000 will support the new Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion that is under construction across from St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. The remaining donations allow St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital to support community and school programs for kids.