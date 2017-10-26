Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Stadium supporters and detractors square off at GBAD board meeting (access required)

Stadium supporters and detractors square off at GBAD board meeting (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 26, 2017 0

For people involved in soccer, a downtown Boise stadium is a must-have. But for the Concerned Boise Taxpayers, there are deep reservations about investing public money in the project, a proposed soccer/baseball stadium at Shoreline Drive and Americana Blvd. The group is also concerned about parking, traffic, noise and lighting. The president of the Idaho Youth Soccer ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo