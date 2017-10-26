Quantcast
Troop 1148 volunteers at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport

By: IBR Staff October 26, 2017 0

Boy Scouts of Troop 1148 volunteer at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Oct. 21. Photo courtesy of Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

The Boy Scouts of Troop 1148 volunteered at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Oct. 21. They worked on landscaping and cleaning the airport’s main entrance and traffic islands. Life Scout Dale Simmons led the effort as part of his work toward the rank of Eagle Scout.

