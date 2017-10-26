Wendi Secrist appointed executive director of Workforce Development Council

Wendi Secrist has been appointed executive director of the Idaho Workforce Development Council.

Secrist was appointed by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. Secrist is now director of business outreach and the Idaho SkillStack program at the State Division of Career-Technical Education. As executive director, she will be responsible for administrative support of the 36-member council.

The council was previously advisory to the director of the Idaho Department of Labor, but the Governor’s Workforce Development Task Force has called for it to be given more authority and to be more independent and industry-driven. The governor’s office will ask the Idaho Legislature in January for statutory changes aligned with the Task Force recommendations.

“We have a mandate from industry and the governor to improve Idaho’s talent pipeline by increasing public awareness and access to workforce development education and training opportunities throughout Idaho,” Secrist said.