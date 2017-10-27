CVS goes back to drawing board with State and 17th pharmacy proposal

Neighborhood feedback to a proposed CVS Pharmacy at State and 17th streets has pushed a Nov. 13 Boise Planning & Zoning Commission hearing to Dec. 4, a city official said.

So far, developer T.M. Crowley & Associates of Indianapolis has only applied for a conditional-use permit for a drive-thru window for a CVS Pharmacy at 1624 W. State St. and a waiver to exceed the maximum parking spaces allowed for the property.

But surrounding neighborhoods, especially the North End Neighborhood Association, have protested demolition of existing buildings for a drugstore when three other pharmacies are within a few blocks.

“They have received tons of feedback from a number of folks,” said Cody Riddle, manager of current planning at Boise Planning & Development Services. “They are thinking of some alternative design elements.”

Riddle said commission approval is needed before the CVS project proceeds to the city Design Review Committee, which evaluates project designs on behalf of the Planning & Zoning Commission.