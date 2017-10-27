Dr. Joshua Kern is the new vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s

Dr. Joshua Kern is the new vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River facilities.

Kern has been with St. Luke’s for nine years as a primary care physician and will continue his clinical practice on a limited basis. Kern served as the Jerome Site medical director for the past two years and chief of staff for St. Luke’s Jerome for the past three years. He will continue his leadership role with the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho’s Rural Training Track in the Magic Valley.

Dr. Kern received his undergraduate and graduate education at the University of Washington School of Medicine.