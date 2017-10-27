Quantcast
Genetic testing informs breast cancer treatment

By: Sarah Ensor October 27, 2017

Lifetime risk for breast cancer in women with certain, rare gene mutations can be as much as 87 percent, and genetic testing can help personalize treatment options for those diagnosed. About one in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society, and breast cancer is the ...

