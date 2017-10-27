Quantcast
How money worries affect job performance (access required)

By: Brian Martucci October 27, 2017 0

Approximately one in five employees admits to skipping work to deal with a financial problem, according to a MetLife study. The average worker spends 13 hours per month worrying about money at work, per Mercer. And an unexpected expense of $400 qualifies as a financial emergency for nearly one in two households, says the Federal Reserve. In ...

