BoDo has a buyer from Wisconsin

A Beloit, Wisc., commercial real estate firm has purchased the BoDo commercial complex in downtown Boise for $25 million.

Colliers International in Boise has had the three-building, 118,977-square-foot complex listed for $30 million since March.

Hendricks Commercial Properties closed on BoDo on Oct. 25, said Clay Anderson, who handles investment brokerage services at Colliers.

“We are helping them find more product in the Boise market,” Anderson said.

Hendricks mostly operates in Wisconsin but also has projects in Indiana and Florida.

“The first thing is for us to get know our tenants and let them get to know who we are and what we are about,” Hendricks president and CEO Rob Gerbitz said in an email. “Then we will start work on the vision for the buildings and really focusing on the exterior re-branding of the buildings.”

Hendricks is the developer of the five-story, 200,000 square foot, mixed-use Ironworks at Keystone in Indianapolis that includes 36,000 square feet of street-level retail space, 120 upscale apartments and a 120-room Ironworks Hotel Indianapolis that opened in September, according to the Hendricks website.

Expect visual changes to come to BoDo, Gerbitz said.

BoDo TIC LLC had owned BoDo since 2007. The entity had acquired the retail-office complex at Eighth and Broad streets that opened in 2005 from BoDo developer Mark Rivers.