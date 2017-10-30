Quantcast
FBI starts construction on major data center in Pocatello (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 30, 2017 0

The FBI started construction in early October on a $100 million, 100,000-square foot data center in Pocatello that is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s effort to consolidate all the FBI data centers at two core enterprise facilities in Idaho and West Virginia. The Pocatello site is an expansion of an existing data center. The FBI ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

