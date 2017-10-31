Aimee Carter, Ben Christensen, Sharon Mace join Woodhouse Group Real Estate

Aimee Carter, Ben Christensen and Sharon Mace have joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate. Carter has a background in customer service management, as well as with the Nampa School District. She studied photography at The Academy of Art University and works in landscape photography.

Christensen holds a degree in sociology and business administration from the University of Maine. He is a full time realtor with a background in restoration construction and property management.

Mace started her real estate career in 2004 in Boise. Previously, she worked in insurance for 25 years.