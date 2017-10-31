Quantcast
Aimee Carter, Ben Christensen, Sharon Mace join Woodhouse Group Real Estate

By: IBR Staff October 31, 2017 1 Comment

Aimee Carter, Ben Christensen and Sharon Mace have joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate. Carter has a background in customer service management, as well as with the Nampa School District. She studied photography at The Academy of Art University and works in landscape photography.

Christensen holds a degree in sociology and business administration from the University of Maine. He is a full time realtor with a background in restoration construction and property management.

Mace started her real estate career in 2004 in Boise. Previously, she worked in insurance for 25 years.

One comment

  1. Joe Austin
    November 1, 2017 at 7:26 am

    This is news?

