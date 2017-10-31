Quantcast
Col. Michael Garshak to serve as Idaho’s adjutant general

By: IBR Staff October 31, 2017

col-michael-garshak-2017-copyCol. Michael Garshak has been selected as Idaho’s adjutant general, effective Nov. 1. He replaces  Idaho National Guard Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler, who is retiring after serving Idaho since 1977.

Garshak is now Sayler’s chief of staff in the Idaho Army National Guard and will be Idaho’s 25th adjutant general upon his appointment. In this capacity, Garshak will command the Idaho Army and Air National Guard, and as adjutant general, will serve on the governor’s cabinet as secretary of the Idaho Military Division.  Garshak will also serve as director of Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management.

Garshak has been a member of the Idaho National Guard since 1993 after serving on active duty for six years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

