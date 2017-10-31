Meridian holds grand opening for Reta Huskey Park

The city of Meridian held a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the new Reta Huskey Park on Oct. 30. Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway spoke at the event.

The 8.9-acre neighborhood park sits along the Five Mile Creek in the Bellano Creek Subdivision, off N. Ten Mile Road between Ustick and McMillan. The park features a walking path, playground, sport court, picnic shelter, restroom, climbing items, exercise equipment, and three pickleball courts.

The land for the park was donated to the City of Meridian by Coleman Homes.