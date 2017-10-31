Tom Young, Robert Post, Paul Abbott join Diversified Fluid Solutions

Tom Young, Robert Post and Paul Abbott have joined Diversified Fluid Solutions, a manufacturer of gas, chemical, slurry blending and distribution systems.

Young serves as director of operations. He has 20 years of experience in sales, quality and operations management, primarily in the electronics industry. He served 12 years in the US Navy, working as an aircraft electrical systems maintenance technician and supervisor, and holds a bachelor’s degree in technical management and an associate’s degree in architectural technology from DeVry University.

Post serves as controls engineering manager. He has 20 years of experience in factory and manufacturing technology experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Arkansas Tech University.

Abbott is the controller for DFS. He has 14 years of experience as a CFO in the chemical, logistics, electronics and steel manufacturing industries. Abbott holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Memphis.