Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Vacant “Zombie” foreclosure rate increases in 3Q (access required)

Vacant “Zombie” foreclosure rate increases in 3Q (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires October 31, 2017 0

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its 2017 U.S. Residential Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report, which shows nearly 1.4 million (1,367,793) U.S. residential properties (1 to 4 units) were vacant as of the end of the third quarter of 2017 — representing 1.58 percent of all U.S. residential properties. The 1.58 percent vacant property rate nationwide ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo