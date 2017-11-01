Quantcast
By: Zach Kyle November 1, 2017 0

Jessica Rolph, who co-founded an organic baby food company that sold for $230 million, has launched another company targeting the early childhood market, this time in Boise. Rolph’s new company, Lovevery, will sell a multipurpose Play Gym toy designed to encourage learning at different stages in a child’s early development. The company's founders consulted child development ...

