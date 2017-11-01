Driggs pharmacy owners expand to Victor

The owners of the century-old Century Drug in Driggs have started construction on a second pharmacy 8 miles down the road in Victor.

“I want to build one there before somebody else does,” said Aaron Myler, who has owned Corner Drug with his wife, Sally, since 2002. “Victor has grown a lot, the whole valley has grown a lot.”

The Victor population has doubled to just over 2,000 since 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The pharmacy is especially monumental,” Victor city Administrator Olivia Goodale said. “That is real jobs not tied to service industries. They fluctuate less because they are not tied to the economy.”

Victor Drug will likely have two or three employees, Sally Myler said.

Myler is building a 1,000-square-foot store that he expects to open in summer. Driggs and Victor are in far eastern Idaho, along the Wyoming state line.

The pharmacy will handle prescriptions and basic drug store retail items but initially will not carry Schedule 2 controlled substances such as morphine, codeine, hydrocodone or pentobarbital, Myler said.

Sally Myler is the great granddaughter of Jack Harper, who owned Corner Drug from 1920 to the early 1960s. The 2,500-square-foot Corner Drug was built in Driggs in 1906 and today still has a soda fountain and what the Mylers describe as the largest toy store in Teton Valley.

Victor Drug will serve as a drug store without toys or a soda fountain. The architect is GPC Architects in Driggs. The general contractor is Wilkinson-Montesano Builders in Driggs.