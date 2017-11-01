Idaho Innovation Awards honors Idaho businesses and individuals

The Idaho Technology Council held its 12th Annual Idaho Innovation Awards Oct. 24 at Boise Centre. Local businesses were honored with Innovation Awards and two individuals were inducted into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame, Burt Rutan and Barbara Morgan.

Commercialized Innovation of the Year was awarded to PreView Sentry Plus by PRECO Electronics.

Consumer Product of the Year was awarded to Predictable Ryde by Predictable Ryde.

Early-Stage Innovation of the Year was awarded to A New Process and Mechanism for Producing Copper-67 by Idaho State University.

Innovative Company of the Year was awarded to House of Design, an ABB Robotics Integration company.

Innovator of the Year went to Matt Rissell, CEO of TSheets.