The Idaho Technology Council held its 12th Annual Idaho Innovation Awards Oct. 24 at Boise Centre. Local businesses were honored with Innovation Awards and two individuals were inducted into the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame, Burt Rutan and Barbara Morgan.
Commercialized Innovation of the Year was awarded to PreView Sentry Plus by PRECO Electronics.
Consumer Product of the Year was awarded to Predictable Ryde by Predictable Ryde.
Early-Stage Innovation of the Year was awarded to A New Process and Mechanism for Producing Copper-67 by Idaho State University.
Innovative Company of the Year was awarded to House of Design, an ABB Robotics Integration company.
Innovator of the Year went to Matt Rissell, CEO of TSheets.
The Idaho Innovation Awards (12th annual) program was founded and is organized by the law firm Stoel Rives LLP. The awards ceremony is co-located with the ITC’s Hall of Fame celebration (8th annual). Please consider correcting your article to reflect the above so that Stoel Rives is named. The full name of the event is “Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame featuring the Idaho Innovation Awards presented by Stoel Rives.” Learn more at http://www.idahoinnovationawards.com