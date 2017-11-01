ISU Idaho Accelerator Center’s technology awarded Early Stage Innovation of the Year

Idaho State University’s Cu-67 technology developed at the Idaho Accelerator Center was honored with the Early Stage Innovation of the Year award at the 2017 Idaho Innovation Awards Oct. 23. The Idaho Accelerator Center was honored for its new process and mechanism for producing Copper-67 that enables it to be manufactured in the quantities and quality required for medical testing.

Copper-67 has promise for cancer therapy as a component of a radiopharmaceutical drug, which can be focused at certain types of cancer. The Idaho Accelerator Center has been working to develop a process to make it for more than 7 years.