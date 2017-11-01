Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Seeking lower costs, higher employee retention, New York company moves to Boise (access required)

Seeking lower costs, higher employee retention, New York company moves to Boise (access required)

By: Zach Kyle November 1, 2017 0

A small New York City accounting software company hopes to expand after establishing a second home in Boise. The company, called Avant Garde Information Solutions but doing business in Boise as aACE Software, offers accounting software for companies with between five and 300 employees, or “companies that have outgrown QuickBooks,” President Michael Bethuy said. The company has ...

About Zach Kyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo