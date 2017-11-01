Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Steve Carr returns to the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s board of directors

Steve Carr returns to the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s board of directors

By: IBR Staff November 1, 2017 0

steve-carr-copySteve Carr is the newest member of the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s board of directors, a position he also held in the mid-1980s.

The Idaho Falls attorney and owner of Carr Land and Title has served the Red Cross in several capacities over the course of three decades locally and abroad. He was the only American elected to the Standing Commission of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Based in Geneva the Standing Commission is the highest governing body of the worldwide organization. He was elected to two terms and served as the commission’s vice chair.

Carr has a degree in political science from Utah State University and a law degree from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo