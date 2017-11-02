Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Idaho metros tumble in construction job growth (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 2, 2017 0

One month can make quite a difference in construction job growth standings. In August, Lewiston had the top job growth percentage in the nation with a 27 percent gain in construction jobs over the prior year. Pocatello was ranked No. 19 and Coeur d’Alene No. 31, with Boise and Idaho Falls at No. 41, still with ...

