Kathrine Hanifen has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Meridian office. Henifen has 23 years of experience as a mortgage lender and manager and 12 years in real estate sales. She is a member of the Boise Regional Realtors’ Circle of Excellence and holds several designations including Certified Real Estate Analyst specializing in the selection and analysis of income properties.

