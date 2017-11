Matthew Thiel has joined McAlvain Companies, Inc. as a controller. Thiel has 10 years of accounting experience and has spent the last 7 years with Hickel Investment Company of Anchorage, Alaska where he worked as corporate controller from 2010 to 2015 and chief financial officer from 2015 to 2017.

Thiel is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oregon State University.