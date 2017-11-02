Scott Anderson joins Mountain West Bank as CEO

Scott Anderson has joined Mountain West Bank as its new chief executive officer. He will succeed CEO Russ Porter, who will retire this spring. Anderson was previously with North Cascades Bank, serving as CEO since 2004. His banking career started in Eugene, Oregon, in 1989 as a lender with Siuslaw Valley Bank.

Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. He is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.