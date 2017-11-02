Quantcast
West Valley Medical Center fundraises for HCA Hope Fund

By: IBR Staff November 2, 2017 0

West Valley Chief Financial Officer Geoff Hill gets his head shaved as part of a fundraiser for the HCA Hope Fund. Photo courtesy of West Valley Medical Center.

The West Valley Medical Center staff raised money for the HCA Hope Fund to support the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The HCA Hope Fund provides support to HCA employees around the country who are suffering hardships.

Every West Valley Medical Center executive pledged to perform a stunt if they raised $1,000. The fundraising winner was West Valley Chief Financial Officer  Geoff Hill, who pledged to shave the West Valley logo into his hair. The Hookup Barbershop of Caldwell provided the haircut.

