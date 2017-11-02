West Valley Medical Center fundraises for HCA Hope Fund

The West Valley Medical Center staff raised money for the HCA Hope Fund to support the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The HCA Hope Fund provides support to HCA employees around the country who are suffering hardships.

Every West Valley Medical Center executive pledged to perform a stunt if they raised $1,000. The fundraising winner was West Valley Chief Financial Officer Geoff Hill, who pledged to shave the West Valley logo into his hair. The Hookup Barbershop of Caldwell provided the haircut.