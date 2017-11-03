Ice rink work starts at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza

Installation of the ice piping for the future outdoor ice skating rink and ribbon started in early November at the signature redevelopment project in Caldwell: Indian Creek Plaza.

The concrete foundation for Indian Creek Plaza’s stage was poured in August, said Wisti Rosenthal, the first executive director of Indian Creek Plaza and Destination Caldwell.

Rosenthal expects the new, year-round $7.1 million community gathering spot to open in late spring.

Indian Creek Plaza ice skating rink will also have an ice ribbon, or trail, heading off from one side and returning to the rink on another side. In summer, the entire plaza will be an open space where the public can mill about and attend concerts.

“In the summer you wouldn’t even know there’s an ice rink there,” said Rosenthal, who joined Destination Caldwell/Indian Creek Plaza Sept. 13.

The Reel Theatre, under construction two blocks over, is considering screening classic movies at Indian Creek Plaza in summer, said Eldon Sorensen, business manager for the theater chain.

Seattle-based GGLO Design is the architect and McAlvain Construction of Boise is the general contractor.

Indian Creek Plaza is a project of Destination Caldwell, which administers the city’s Business Improvement District, the source of funding to build and operate the plaza. Destination Caldwell promotes downtown Caldwell and the Sunnyslope Wine Trail.

Destination Caldwell has also started a brick campaign similar to that of Boise’s Grove Plaza, with names engraved in 4-by-8-inch bricks for $60 per brick or $100 for a premium location. The bricks are part of a $1.5 million campaign to fund more amenities for Indian Creek Plaza such as fire pits and seating, Rosenthal said.