Mister Car Wash celebrated the grand opening weekend of its Nampa location on Garrity Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting with Councilwoman Sandi Levi on Oct. 27. Mister Car Wash offered free Platinum Express car washes all weekend and provided the first 500 customers each day with a car care kit. Mister Car Wash also gave away one-year Unlimited Wash Club memberships over the weekend.

