Home / News / Roundup 11.3.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 3, 2017 0

AACC Center Inc. leased 1,020 square feet at Westgate Office Plaza, 1755 N. Westgate Drive, Suite 280, in Boise. Amanda Alvaro of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the tenant and Jamie Anderson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord. West Valley Medical Group LLC renewed 3,196 square feet at Unity Health Center, 745 S. ...

