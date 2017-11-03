Smylie Family Legacy Fund donates to ISU-Meridian

The Smylie Family Legacy Fund has donated $100,000 to Idaho State University-Meridian health professions programs and the medical sciences. The Smylie Family Legacy Fund – administered by the family of Idaho’s 24th governor, Robert Eben Smylie and wife Lucille – pledged the gift in honor of Smylie’s oldest son Robert William, who died Feb. 17 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

The gift is the family’s way of giving back to the health care professionals who treated Smylie at the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center, many of whom are graduates of ISU-Meridian’s health professions programs.

ISU’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences will use the Smylie gift to fund cancer research and purchase equipment and supplies to enhance training and education opportunities for students enrolled at ISU-Meridian.