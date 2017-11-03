Quantcast
Western governors want federal help in invasive mussel fight (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 3, 2017 0

Governors of 19 Western states are pressing the federal government to do more to prevent the spread of damage-causing invasive mussels from infected federally managed waterways. The Western Governors' Association on Oct. 2 sent a letter urging Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to put in place by spring 2018 controls to prevent the spread of zebra and ...

