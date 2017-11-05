Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / 2 Idahoans appointed to USDA

2 Idahoans appointed to USDA

By: The Associated Press November 5, 2017 0

President Donald Trump has appointed two Idahoans to serve in state director positions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Layne Bangerter, former director of Trump’s election campaign in Idaho, was appointed Nov. 3 to become the state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho. Rural development directors are instructed to improve the economy and quality of life in rural American.

Meanwhile, Evan Frasure, a former Republican state lawmaker and current Bannock County commissioner, will be the state executive director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Frasure will oversee implementing the policies of various farm service programs.

Both positions are based in Idaho.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo