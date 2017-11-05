2 Idahoans appointed to USDA

President Donald Trump has appointed two Idahoans to serve in state director positions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Layne Bangerter, former director of Trump’s election campaign in Idaho, was appointed Nov. 3 to become the state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho. Rural development directors are instructed to improve the economy and quality of life in rural American.

Meanwhile, Evan Frasure, a former Republican state lawmaker and current Bannock County commissioner, will be the state executive director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Frasure will oversee implementing the policies of various farm service programs.

Both positions are based in Idaho.