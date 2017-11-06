Christopher Batt joins the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s board of directors

Christopher Batt has joined the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho’s board of directors. Batt is the vice president and branch manager of the Idaho Independent Bank in Nampa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

Batt serves on the board of the Nampa Schools Foundation and is a member of the Nampa Rotary Club. He also has served on the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and is past president of the Caldwell Rotary Club.