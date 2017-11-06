Commercial development finds new terrain in central Caldwell

Six commercial pads with utilities installed await commercial development at 21st Avenue and Chicago Street, a half-mile straight shot to the College of Idaho’s new convex glass library.

The 21.5-acre Caldwell property that Boise-based Rocky Mountain Companies is developing has never seen retail development, even sitting between freeway ramps and the Blaine/Cleveland couplet, said Ben Zamzow, Rocky Mountain’s chief operating officer.

“This is the first offramp in Caldwell (from the south),” Zamzow noted. “Meanwhile, most of the goods and services are in Meridian and Nampa.”

Rocky Mountain is negotiating with fast food, medical and athletic/fitness companies and has interest from a coffee shop and a farm and garden shop,

Zamzow said.

The city of Caldwell is collaborating with Buxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, customer analytics firm, to identify potential retailers for the 21st Street/Franklin Road corridor from the College of Idaho to the east side of Interstate 84.

“We are trying to supplement what Rocky Mountain is doing,” said Keri Smith-Sigman, economic development specialist at the city of Caldwell.

Zamzow said construction won’t start until leases are signed, probably in 2018.

The general contractor is HC Company of Boise.

The six commercial pads cover 7 acres along 21st Street. Rocky Mountain sold 8.13 acres to Grace Assisted Living, which is now building an 87-unit home behind the pads, and another 5.89 industrial acres remain behind Grace.