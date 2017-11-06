Quantcast
Distressed home sales share drops to 10-year low in Q3 (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 6, 2017 0

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its Q3 2017 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that distressed home sales — including bank-owned (REO) sales, third-party foreclosure auction sales, and short sales — accounted for 12.5 percent of all home sales in Q3 2017, down from 13.5 percent in the previous quarter and down from 14.1 percent ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

