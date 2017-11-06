Jillana Finnegan, Mark Woychick named directors of programs at Boise State University

Jillana Finnegan has been named to direct Boise State University programs including the Human Environment Systems research group, a certificate program in design ethnography, the university’s for-credit internship program known as Work U, vertically integrated projects focusing on research and development, and the LEAD program for leadership development.

Finnegan has served in previous roles within the university, most recently as associate director of advising and academic enhancement. She earned both her master’s degree in public policy and administration and a bachelor’s degree in history, psychology and health science at Boise State University.

Mark Woychick has been named director of programs in Boise State’s College of Innovation and Design. Woychick will support program operations for several programs within the college, including the university’s games, interactive media and mobile major, Venture College, Bridge to Career, Harvard Business School’s certificate of readiness (HBX CORe), the Idaho Entrepreneurial Challenge annual event, and Boise State X, a program designed in partnership with the business community for access to higher education in the workplace.

Woychick earned a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature at the University of Southern Maine. He is also an adjunct professor in Boise State’s College of Business and Economics, teaching statistical techniques for decision making.