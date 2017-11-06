Tab Carman, Caitlin Kessler, Chad Weltzin, Courtney Matranga join Erstad Architects

Tab Carman, Caitlin Kessler, Chad Weltzin, and Courtney Matranga have joined Erstad Architects.

Tab Carman has joined as an interior designer. Carman has 12 years of experience in the building industry. He has worked in hospitality, education, medical, commercial and residential markets and is a graduate of the University of Idaho.

Caitlin Kessler has joined as an architectural intern. Kessler is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona. She is working on obtaining architectural licensure.

Chad Weltzin, AIA, holds a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Oregon. He has 15 years of professional experience in custom houses, multi-family residential, art museums, and resort hospitality projects.

Courtney Matranga is a graduate of the University of Idaho with 3 years of professional experience in multi-family, master planning, commercial, industrial, and residential projects.

Addtionally, Katrina Kulm has passed the architectural licensing exams and received an AIA license in Idaho. Samatha Bouncher has passed the NCIDQ exam. Kulm has been with Erstad Architects for three years and Boucher for two years. Both are graduates of the University of Idaho.