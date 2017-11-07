Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Aberdeen will get a Simplot Grower Solutions retail facility (access required)

Aberdeen will get a Simplot Grower Solutions retail facility (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 7, 2017 0

J.R. Simplot Co. plans to build a Simplot Grower Solutions retail facility with a 30,000-ton capacity outside of Aberdeen in Power County. The company has 95 similar Simplot Grower Solutions outlets throughout the western U.S. and Canada, Simplot spokesman Josh Jordan said. “Customers can get fertilizer and other crop nutrients at these locations and also partner with ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo