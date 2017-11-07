Quantcast
K-Edge expands Boise manufacturing, looks for machinists (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 7, 2017 0

Boise's AceCo and K-Edge have doubled in size since 2013 and have 40 employees, 30 of them machinists. Signs on company vehicles advertise that machinist jobs are available. K-Edge makes bicycle chain guards and aluminum bicycle handlebar mounts used to carry GPS systems, cameras, and other items. The company is part of AceCo Precision Manufacturing, but stands ...

