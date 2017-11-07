Quantcast
Mary Jo Nyblad retiring from Boise Cascade Company after 35 years

By: IBR Staff November 7, 2017 1 Comment

mary-jo-nyblad-copyMary Jo Nyblad, the vice president of commodity sales and marketing for the Wood Products Division at Boise Cascade Company, will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Nyblad has been with Boise Cascade Company for more than 35 years, beginning her career as a summer temporary employee. After earning a master’s in business administration, she joined Boise Cascade full-time as a buyer for the building materials distribution team. Over the years, she assumed many leadership responsibilities and was named vice president in 2015.

Nyblad serves on the board of the North American Wholesale Lumber Association, and she is a past chairperson of the APA-Engineered Wood Association – the first women to serve in this role at the organization. She remains a trustee.

  1. Joy Shantz
    November 15, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I’ve often wondered where this classmate went after graduating from high school. I knew MaryJo would be successful in anything she chose to do. She was a natural athlete with the grace and swiftness of a gazelle!

