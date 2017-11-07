Mary Jo Nyblad retiring from Boise Cascade Company after 35 years

Mary Jo Nyblad, the vice president of commodity sales and marketing for the Wood Products Division at Boise Cascade Company, will retire at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Nyblad has been with Boise Cascade Company for more than 35 years, beginning her career as a summer temporary employee. After earning a master’s in business administration, she joined Boise Cascade full-time as a buyer for the building materials distribution team. Over the years, she assumed many leadership responsibilities and was named vice president in 2015.

Nyblad serves on the board of the North American Wholesale Lumber Association, and she is a past chairperson of the APA-Engineered Wood Association – the first women to serve in this role at the organization. She remains a trustee.