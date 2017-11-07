Mike Brown, Nate Jorgensen promoted at Boise Cascade

Mike Brown and Nate Jorgensen have been promoted to the position of senior vice president in the Wood Products Division of Boise Cascade Company.

Brown has worked at Boise Cascade for 18 years, starting his career in timberland resources before moving into various operational management positions within wood products. He now leads the manufacturing operations for the division. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Australian National University and an master’s degree in business administration from Cranfield University in the U.K.

Jorgensen has 26 years of experience in the industry, with positions in engineering, product development, sales and operations. He joined Boise Cascade in 2015 as a marketing manager, and leads the engineered wood products sales and marketing organization. Jorgensen holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an executive education through Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University.