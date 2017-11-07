Salvador Vazquez named director of Labor Market Information

Salvador Vazquez has been named director of the Idaho Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information. Vazquez started his career with the agency in 1998 as a senior research analyst. Most recently, he held the position of research supervisor for the Idaho Department of Labor’s Communications and Research Division.

Vazquez holds an engineering degree from Universidad Autónoma Chapingo, Mexico, and has completed advanced coursework in applied math and criminal justice at the University of Idaho and Boise State University.