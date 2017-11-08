Boise Mobile Equipment increases fire truck production

Boise Mobile Equipment, a Boise company that makes fire trucks for urban and wildland firefighting, is expanding into a larger space.

The 27-year-old company was purchased in 2014, and the new owners have expanded its marketing and recently acquired two new buildings in Boise. In the last 12 months, the company has grown from 28,000 square feet to 103,000 square feet of manufacturing space, said Adam Garrett, a marketing assistant at BME.

BME was producing 18 fire trucks per year when it was acquired in 2014, and is slated to produce 82 this year, said President Chad Moffat.