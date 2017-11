Daniel Barnett has joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate. Barnett studied at University of Idaho and Boise State University, majoring in biology, and worked as a veterinary technician and developmental technician prior to obtaining his real estate license.

TinaMarie Visconti has joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate as a licensed realtor in Idaho and California. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Northeastern University and a master’s degree from Emerson College.