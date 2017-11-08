Quantcast
Five join Group One Sotheby’s Realty

By: Liz Patterson November 8, 2017 0

Alex Bobo

Alex Bobo

Alex Bobo, Karen Magnuson, Nadia Nika, Melodie Ostman and Wendy Tripple have joined Group One Sotheby’s Realty as realtors.

Bobo earned a degree in visual communications and has extensive experience in the field of architecture.

Karen Magnuson

Karen Magnuson

Magnuson has 30 years of experience in real estate, including residential and commercial development, construction, and marketing and sales.

Nadia Nika

Nadia Nika

Nika previously ran a baking business and has experience in the therapeutic field.

Melodie Ostman

Melodie Ostman

Ostman previously worked as a senior account manager in the health insurance industry.

Wendy Tripple

Wendy Tripple

Tripple previously worked for the IRS and also in special education on the elementary and middle school levels.

