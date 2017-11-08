Five join Group One Sotheby’s Realty

Alex Bobo, Karen Magnuson, Nadia Nika, Melodie Ostman and Wendy Tripple have joined Group One Sotheby’s Realty as realtors.

Bobo earned a degree in visual communications and has extensive experience in the field of architecture.

Magnuson has 30 years of experience in real estate, including residential and commercial development, construction, and marketing and sales.

Nika previously ran a baking business and has experience in the therapeutic field.

Ostman previously worked as a senior account manager in the health insurance industry.

Tripple previously worked for the IRS and also in special education on the elementary and middle school levels.